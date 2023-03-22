New Suit

Allied Property and Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against engineering company Fehr Graham & Associates on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Novak Law Offices, seeks a declaration that Allied has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-50099, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Fehr Graham & Associates LLC.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Neal R. Novak

defendants

Fehr Graham & Associates, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute