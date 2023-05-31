New Suit

Sonic Automotive, Pin Oaks Construction and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cooper & Scully on behalf of Allied Property and Casualty Insurance and Depositors Insurance, seeks a declaration that Allied and Depositors have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01993, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co. et al. v. Pin Oaks Construction Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Depositors Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cooper Scully

defendants

Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Sonic Development, LLC

Pin Oaks Construction, Inc.

Sonic Momentum Vwa, L.P.

Sre Texas 9, LLC

Steve Wier, Inc., dba Wier Enterprises

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute