New Suit - Product Liability

Allied Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, filed a product liability lawsuit against Gree USA and MJC America on Tuesday in Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor and the Finley Law Firm, brings subrogation claims over a fire allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-04041, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Gree USA Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 12:48 PM