New Suit

Bloodworth Wholesale Drugs was sued by Nationwide subsidiaries Allied and Amco on Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, brought by Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify Bloodworth in connection with multiple lawsuits accusing the company of contributing to the opioid crisis. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00113, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co. et al. v. Bloodworth Wholesale Drugs Inc.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 1:25 PM