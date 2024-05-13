Who Got The Work

Sonic Automotive, automobile retailer with dealerships in 13 states, and other defendants have tapped attorneys Ted A. Cox, Charles Waites and Amy Rauch to fend off a pending insurance lawsuit. The action, filed March 27 in Texas Southern District Court by Cooper & Scully on behalf of Allied Property and Casualty Insurance and Depositors Insurance, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt, is 4:24-cv-01106, Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al v. Ashford Glass & Mirror, Inc. et al.

May 13, 2024, 11:12 PM

