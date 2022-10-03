New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company. The complaint, which targets C.C. Borden Construction Inc. and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Allied has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01072, Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company v. C.C. Borden Construction, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 7:40 PM