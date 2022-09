News From Law.com

David Zeigler, Chicago-based regional legal team leader for Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, talks with Corporate Counsel about how his team "realigned" to be a better strategic business partner, how the business teams reacted when they started getting cold calls from the in-house lawyers, and whether the effort increased his team's workload.

Banking & Financial Services

September 07, 2022, 2:19 PM