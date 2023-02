New Suit

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings brought a lawsuit on behalf of Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, which names Anna Canales and the Estate of Louis Melchor, seeks a declaration rescinding a life insurance policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00571, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America v. Canales et al.