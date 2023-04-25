New Suit

Allianz Global Risks US Insurance sued Wyoming Balloon Co. and other defendants Monday in Wyoming District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Hirst Applegate LLP, seeks a declaration that Allianz does not have a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in underlying lawsuits arising from a hot air balloon crash. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00073, Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company v. Wyoming Balloon Company et al.

April 25, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hirst Applegate A Limited Liability Partnership

defendants

Andrew Breffeilh

Richard Lawhorn

William Hutchings

Wyoming Balloon Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute