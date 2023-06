New Suit - Contract

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty sued Blue Anchor America Line on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Nicoletti Hornig & Sweeney, seeks to recover more than $15,000 in damages for a lost shipment of goods insured by the plaintiff. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04791, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE v. Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE

Plaintiffs

Nicoletti Hornig

defendants

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute