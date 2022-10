New Suit - Trademark

Barclay Damon and Latimer LeVay Fyock filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of risk management service provider Alliance Risk Group Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Alliance Background, a background screening company, for the ongoing use of the 'Alliance' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01105, Alliance Risk Group Inc. v. Alliance Background, LLC.

Business Services

October 27, 2022, 6:03 AM