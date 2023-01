New Suit

The Natural Resources Defense Council and other plaintiffs sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Veterinary Medicine Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The court action seeks to vacate a 2016 decision by the FDA not to ban disease-prevention antibiotics in livestock and poultry. The case is 8:23-cv-00176, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al.

Government

January 24, 2023, 3:20 PM