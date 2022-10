New Suit - Contract

Alliance Laundry Systems filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, targets Marc Hiltsley, Michelle T. Hiltsley and Leonard Keff over an alleged default under an equipment-financing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-08725, Alliance Laundry Systems LLC v. Hiltsley et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 6:40 PM