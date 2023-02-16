New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Alliance Funding Group. The complaint accuses Torchlight Academy Schools and Donnie McQueen of failing to pay over $218,000 in defaulted payments for contracted equipment in accordance with an executed equipment lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00074, Alliance Funding Group v. Torchlight Academy Schools, LLC et al.

Education

February 16, 2023, 6:51 AM