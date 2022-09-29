New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Alliance Funding Group. The suit pursues claims against No Evil Foods Inc. and other defendants for allegedly failing to pay over $200,000 in accordance with an equipment lease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00210, Alliance Funding Group v. No Evil Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 29, 2022, 6:33 AM