Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court against McLeanics Technology Corp. and James McLean Jr. The suit, concerning an equipment financing agreement, was brought on behalf of Alliance Funding Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00633, Alliance Funding Group v. McLeanics Technology Corporation et al.

November 22, 2022, 3:13 PM