New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Alliance Funding Group. The suit takes aim at Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery and Lisa Pumphrey for alleged default of an equipment leasing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00290, Alliance Funding Group v. Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 7:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Alliance Funding Group

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery LLC

Lisa Pumphrey

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects