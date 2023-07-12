New Suit - Contract

Alliance Energy and Global Montello Group filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for allegedly breaching a lease agreement for multiple locations. The court action, brought by Weir Greenblatt Pierce, takes aim at Northeast Real Estate Holding, AB Petroleum and other defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02666, Alliance Energy LLC et al v. Berdichevsky et al.

Plaintiffs

Alliance Energy LLC

Global Montello Group Corp

Plaintiffs

Weir Greenblatt Pierce LLP

defendants

AB Petroleum, Inc.

Allegheny Greyhound Investments LLC

Boris Berdichevsky

Fox Greyhound Investments, LLC

Greyhound Broad Petroleum

Greyhound Harbison Petroleum, LLC

Greyhound Upland Petroleum Company

Kkr Investments, LLC

Natalie Berdichevsky

Norristown Petroleum LLC

Northeast Real Estate Holding, LLC

Torresdale Citgo LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract