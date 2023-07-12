New Suit - Contract
Alliance Energy and Global Montello Group filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for allegedly breaching a lease agreement for multiple locations. The court action, brought by Weir Greenblatt Pierce, takes aim at Northeast Real Estate Holding, AB Petroleum and other defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02666, Alliance Energy LLC et al v. Berdichevsky et al.
Wholesalers
July 12, 2023, 6:45 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alliance Energy LLC
- Global Montello Group Corp
Plaintiffs
- Weir Greenblatt Pierce LLP
defendants
- AB Petroleum, Inc.
- Allegheny Greyhound Investments LLC
- Boris Berdichevsky
- Fox Greyhound Investments, LLC
- Greyhound Broad Petroleum
- Greyhound Harbison Petroleum, LLC
- Greyhound Upland Petroleum Company
- Kkr Investments, LLC
- Natalie Berdichevsky
- Norristown Petroleum LLC
- Northeast Real Estate Holding, LLC
- Torresdale Citgo LLC
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract