Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis and Murphy & Grantland on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Drive Automotive Industries of America Inc. and Hire Dynamics Skilled Staffing to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Horton Law Firm on behalf of Quodoesha Allgood. The case is 6:22-cv-03983, Allgood v. Hire Dynamics Skilled Staffing LLC et al.

South Carolina

November 11, 2022, 4:30 AM