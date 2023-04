Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against First American Title Insurance to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Baty Otto Coronado Scheer on behalf of a plaintiff claiming age bias. The case is 3:23-cv-05020, Allgood v. First American Title Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry Allgood

Plaintiffs

Baty Otto Coronado Scheer PC

defendants

First American Title Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination