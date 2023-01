New Suit - Trademark

Allergy Research Group filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court. The complaint, brought by Foley & Lardner and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, targets an individual located in Kyrgyzstan for allegedly selling counterfeit products online. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Allergy Research Group LLC v. Mumuziev.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 23, 2023, 7:52 PM