New Suit - Employment

Miles & Stockbridge filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Allergy and Asthma Network Mothers of Asthmatics (AAN). The complaint names former AAN president and CEO Tonya Winders for misappropriating $300,000 of AAN funds to pay for personal expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00140, Allergy and Asthma Network Mothers of Asthmatics, Inc. v. Winders.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 01, 2023, 5:37 PM