Who Got The Work

Warren F. Sperling and Sara Gray of Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg have stepped in to represent Simco Sales Service of PA Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Margolis Edelstein on behalf of Allentown Central Catholic High School, seeks indemnification from the defendants, an ice cream distributor and a food facility manager, in connection with an underlying lawsuit stemming from a slip-and-fall incident at the high school. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher, is 5:22-cv-03139, Allentown Central Catholic High School v. Sodexo Operations, LLC et al.

Education

September 22, 2022, 7:09 AM