Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kutak Rock on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Dewitt Paruolo & Meek on behalf of Donald L. Allen Jr., concerns disability claims in connection with a truckers occupational accident insurance policy. The case is 5:22-cv-00984, Allen v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 8:18 PM