Who Got The Work

R. Pepper Crutcher Jr. and Anne Harlan Latino of Balch & Bingham have stepped in to defend Wayne Farms LLC in a pending employment lawsuit. The action, over alleged race-based discrimination, was filed Aug. 10 in Alabama Northern District Court by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb on behalf of a former area manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 3:22-cv-01019, Allen v. Wayne Farms LLC.

Alabama

September 26, 2022, 4:12 AM