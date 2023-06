Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods and Dexter Andrea Nicholson to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment sexual harassment and discrimination, was filed by Littlejohn Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-00375, Allen v. Tyson Farms, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Iesha Allen

Plaintiffs

Littlejohn Law, PLLC

defendants

Tyson Farms, Inc.

Dexter Andrea Nicholson

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination