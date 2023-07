Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and Trinity Services Group to New Mexico District Court. The complaint was filed by Gilpin Law Firm on behalf of a food service worker who alleges that the defendants discriminated against her, harassed and wrongfully terminated her because of her age and sexual orientation. The case is 1:23-cv-00616, Allen v. Trinity Services Group, Inc. et al.

New Mexico

July 22, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicki Allen

defendants

CoreCivic, Inc.

Trinity Services Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination