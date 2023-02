Who Got The Work

Michael McMillin of O'Melveny & Myers has entered an appearance for AIG and Travel Guard in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed Dec. 23 in Washington Western District Court by Gutride Safier, alleges that AIG deceptively markets its Travel Guard insurance policies and charges undisclosed add-on fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle, is 3:22-cv-06005, Allen v. Travel Guard Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 2:16 PM