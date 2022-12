New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Insurance goliath AIG was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Washington Western District Court over the marketing and sale of travel insurance policies. The suit, brought by Gutride Safier, alleges that AIG deceptively markets its Travel Guard insurance policies and charges undisclosed add-on fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06005, Allen v. Travel Guard Group, Inc. et al.

December 24, 2022, 11:21 AM