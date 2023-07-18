Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark and Wright Lindsey & Jennings on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nature Conservancy, Federal Insurance Co. and Clayton Word to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Campbell & Grooms and the Kelly Law Firm on behalf of the estate of a seven-year-old child who drowned after being sucked into a hidden culvert while swimming near the Lydalisk Bridge in Stone County. The case is 4:23-cv-00661, Allen v. Nature Conservancy et al.
Insurance
July 18, 2023, 7:56 PM