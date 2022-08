New Suit - Class Action

Novant Health was hit with a digital privacy class action Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Lyon Law Firm, pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for Novant Health. The case is 1:22-cv-00709, Allen v. Novant Health, Inc. Facebook pixel

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 6:33 PM