Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination against Stellantis, formerly known as FCA US, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Girley Law Firm on behalf of an employee who contends he was wrongfully terminated as a result of race-based discrimination. The case is 6:23-cv-00298, Allen v. Fiat-Chrysler/Stellantis.

Automotive

February 22, 2023, 12:08 PM