Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Evolution Insurance Brokers, Nunez Trucking Logistics and Juan Nunez-Javier to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Truck Wreck Justice PLLC on behalf of Tracy L. Allen, who seeks to recover $6 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The case is 4:22-cv-00215, Allen v. Evolution Insurance Brokers, LC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 24, 2022, 1:37 PM