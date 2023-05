Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Elevation Property Management and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Fulton Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was terminated for taking FMLA leave after contracting COVID-19. The case is 4:23-cv-01602, Allen v. Elevation Property Management, LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 01, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenny Allen

defendants

Elevation Financial Group, LLC

Elevation Property Management, LLC

Serenity Apartments at Briarcrest, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation