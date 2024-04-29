Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to attorneys Juan Carlos Perez Jr., Lourdes M. Cardelle and Henry A. Yaniz of Horr, Skipp & Perez to defend a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The action was filed March 11 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was injured after being hit by a heavy cabin door. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:24-cv-20934, Allen v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 29, 2024, 7:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Alice Allen

Alice Allen

Plaintiffs

Lipcon, Margulies, And Winkleman, P.A.

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina, Winkleman, P.A.

defendants

Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

Lourdes Maria Cardelle

Horr, Skipp And Perez, P.A.

Horr, Novak And Skipp, P.A.

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel