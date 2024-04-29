Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to attorneys Juan Carlos Perez Jr., Lourdes M. Cardelle and Henry A. Yaniz of Horr, Skipp & Perez to defend a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The action was filed March 11 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was injured after being hit by a heavy cabin door. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:24-cv-20934, Allen v. Carnival Corporation.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 29, 2024, 7:51 AM