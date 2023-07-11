New Suit - Securities Class Action

Canopy Growth, the first publicly traded cannabis company in North America, and the company's CEO and CFO were slapped with a securities class action on Sunday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting, which led to improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05891, Allen v. Canopy Growth Corporation et al.

Cannabis

July 11, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Columbus Allen, Jr.

defendants

Canopy Growth Corporation

David Klein

Judy Hong

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws