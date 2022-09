Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ashley Global Retail LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Justice for Justice on behalf of Thomas Allen, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim. The case is 8:22-cv-02154, Allen v. Ashley Global Retail, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 15, 2022, 5:52 PM