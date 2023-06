Removed To Federal Court

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. on Thursday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage complaint arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Holly Allen and Thomas Allen. State Farm is represented by Strauss Massey Dinneen. The case is 2:23-cv-02156, Allen et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Holly Allen

Thomas Allen

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Strauss Massey Dinneen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute