New Suit - Employment Class Action

Southwest Airlines was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Wilson McCoy PA on behalf of former pilots and flight attendants who contend that they were discriminated against and terminated for seeking religious and medical exemptions from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00657, Allen et al v. Southwest Airlines Co.

Transportation & Logistics

April 12, 2023, 4:41 AM

Plaintiffs

John Allen

Peter Birchenough

Susan Golliheair

Plaintiffs

Wilson Mccoy, PA

defendants

Southwest Airlines Co.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination