Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Cooper & Gale on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary American General and Protective Life Insurance to California Northern District Court. The suit, which challenges the denial of a claim for life insurance proceeds, was filed by Winters & Associates and Nicholas & Tomasevic on behalf of the Danny and Beverly R. Allen Family Trust. The case is 3:22-cv-06612, Allen et al. v. Protective Life Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 5:53 PM