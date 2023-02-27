New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Verizon Communications was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by DeNittis Osefchen Prince and Hattis & Lukacs on behalf of subscribers who accuse Verizon of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme in which the company markets certain flat rates for wireless service plans, then assesses an additional 'administrative' charge once customers are signed up. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01138, Allen et al v. Cellco Partnership (Dba Verizon Wireless) et al.

Telecommunications

February 27, 2023, 7:11 PM