Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Alex S. Drummond and Dorothy M. Brackett have stepped in to defend health care supplier Baxter International and its Hill-Rom and Epiphany Healthcare subsidiaries in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 27 in Georgia Northern District Court by Busby & Negin on behalf of former employees who claim they were unlawfully denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:23-cv-04401, Allen et al v. Baxter International Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Allen

Holly Allen

Plaintiffs

Busby & Negin, Inc.

defendants

Baxter International Inc.

Epiphany Healthcare Data Management, LLC

Hill-Rom Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination