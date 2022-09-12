New Suit - Class Action

Bank of America was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Saturday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing customers' voice prints without authorization in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01368, Allen et al. v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 2:29 PM