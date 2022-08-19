Who Got The Work

John P. Kavanagh Jr. of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for shipbuilder Austal USA LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged religious discrimination in employment. The complaint was filed July 5 in Florida Northern District Court by Brian A. Dasinger on behalf of Richard Allen and Jeremy Guy, who allege that they were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:22-cv-09355, Allen et al. v. Austal USA LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 19, 2022, 11:12 AM