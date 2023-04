News From Law.com

Allen & Overy's U.S. chair will pass the leadership reins in May to a pair of partners who aim to deepen the firm's relationships with deal-seeking corporate clients. The transition comes after six years of U.S. chair Tim House's leadership, during which the Magic Circle grew from 180 lawyers in two U.S. offices to 270 in six.

April 03, 2023, 7:30 AM

