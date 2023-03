News From Law.com International

Allen & Overy has appointed banking and finance partner to its Johannesburg office. Deborah Carmichael joins from South African-based ENSafrica, where she spent more than 12 years, prior to which she spent seven years at Deneys Reitz, which subsequently became Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, she said in an interview with Law.com International.

