Allen & Overy has introduced AI backed by ChatGPT technology to assist its lawyers with client work. The firm said it believes the system will give it a "competitive edge" over its competitors, and would be used for research and contract analysis. The platform, dubbed Harvey, has been developed in association with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and is designed specifically for the legal industry.

February 15, 2023, 4:05 AM