Allen & Overy Debt Finance Duo Exit for White & Case | Law.c...

White & Case is adding two Allen & Overy debt finance partners in New York, Judah Frogel and Rajani Gupta, continuing a hiring spurt in which the firm had added 10 new laterals to the debt finance practice globally so far in 2022. The moves are also part of a larger, long-term pattern of Magic Circle firms struggling to hold onto talent in the U.S., with some New York partners of U.K. firms struggling to find resources, market penetration—and sometimes pay—to match U.S.-based global firms.

September 13, 2022, 5:00 AM