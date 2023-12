News From Law.com International

Allen & Overy has led on two major deals in the UAE. The firm acted as counsel to a consortium led by Fajr Capital on the acquisition of a 65% stake in Aster DM Healthcare FZC, and has also counselled the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Taxi Company on the initial public offering and listing of Dubai Taxi on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Legal Services

December 11, 2023, 4:01 AM

nature of claim: /