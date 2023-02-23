Removed To Federal Court

AIG subsidiary American General Life Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Mark Roth on behalf of Allen & Glassman. American General Life is represented by Chittenden, Murday & Novotn and McDowell Hetherington LLP. The case is 1:23-cv-01121, Allen & Glassman, Chartered (f/k/a Ladden & Allen, Chartered) v. American General Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 3:26 PM